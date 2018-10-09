Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) from $105 to $82. Blackbaud shares closed at $90.01 on Monday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from $86 to $75. Masonite shares closed at $62.80 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $89 to $113. Walmart shares closed at $94.69 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) price target from $67 to $59. Delek US shares closed at $41.28 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from $130 to $108. Packaging Corp shares closed at $101.38 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $607 to $600. BlackRock shares closed at $471.46 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from $9 to $6. Smart & Final Stores shares closed at $5.35 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ: PGLC) price target from $6 to $3.25. Pershing Gold shares closed at $1.47 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) from $140 to $125. Carlisle shares closed at $115.93 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) price target from $120 to $88. Blackbaud shares closed at $90.01 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLKB + BLK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2018
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Money Man: Venture Capitalist Dan Ciporin Talks Fintech
Ally Invest Adds 100-Plus Commission-Free ETFs To Trading Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Headwinds Hindering Mylan