10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) from $105 to $82. Blackbaud shares closed at $90.01 on Monday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from $86 to $75. Masonite shares closed at $62.80 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $89 to $113. Walmart shares closed at $94.69 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) price target from $67 to $59. Delek US shares closed at $41.28 on Monday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from $130 to $108. Packaging Corp shares closed at $101.38 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $607 to $600. BlackRock shares closed at $471.46 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from $9 to $6. Smart & Final Stores shares closed at $5.35 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ: PGLC) price target from $6 to $3.25. Pershing Gold shares closed at $1.47 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) from $140 to $125. Carlisle shares closed at $115.93 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) price target from $120 to $88. Blackbaud shares closed at $90.01 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.