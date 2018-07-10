Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2018
  • Cowen & Co. raised Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $275 to $315. Illumina shares closed at $288.76 on Monday.

  • Citigroup increased the price target for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $238 to $307. Boston Beer shares closed at $307.40 on Monday.

  • Wells Fargo boosted VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $135 to $155. VMware shares closed at $154.83 on Monday.

  • Citigroup raised the price target for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $122 to $133. J B Hunt shares closed at $124.48 on Monday.

  • Deutsche Bank boosted KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) price target from $23 to $28. KKR shares closed at $27.11 on Monday.

  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $174 to $160. Cummins shares closed at $135.15 on Monday.

  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from $128 to $121. Packaging Corp shares closed at $114.36 on Monday.

