As Apple, Nvidia Trade Near All-Time Highs, Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Cash In On AI Stocks: 'Let's Not Be Too Greedy'

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has suggested that it might be time for investors to consider taking profits from their AI stock holdings.

What Happened: Cramer, in his show on Monday, highlighted the significant gains in the AI sector over the past week.

He pointed out the remarkable performance of companies like Apple Inc. AAPL, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Adobe Inc. ADBE, and Nvidia Corp. NVDA, reported CNBC.

Apple’s stock soared after the company announced new AI programming, Oracle surged following its earnings report and partnerships with Microsoft and Alphabet, Broadcom beat estimates, and Adobe reported a better-than-expected quarter. NVIDIA also reached a new 52-week high on Friday.

Despite his continued confidence in Nvidia, Cramer advised against greed and suggested that it might be time to trim AI-related investments. He also referenced chartist Larry Williams' analysis, which indicated that NVIDIA may have peaked and could see a decline until late July.

"We know we've been feeling a little greedy, and it's quite unbecoming — when you have big gains, you need to take something off the table," Cramer said.

"Let's not be too greedy. Remember, this remarkable, albeit limited, narrow, year — you don't want to spoil it by refusing to ring the register on every one of your stocks that may be AI."

"I am still a true believer in Nvidia, but I don't want to be oblivious to the scale of this massive run."

Why It Matters: Apple’s AI-related advancements have been a significant factor in its recent success. The company’s shares soared following its annual WWDC event, where it unveiled several new software features.

This helped Apple surpass Microsoft in market capitalization, reclaiming its title as the world’s largest company.

Meanwhile, the AI sector has been a hot topic on Reddit Inc.'s r/WallStreetBets, with users celebrating massive wins on AI-related bets. Apple’s AI technologies and partnerships were announced at its WWDC Conference, and despite underwhelming investors initially, the company’s stock has been on the rise.

On the other hand, renowned investor Steve Eisman has also expressed confidence in the AI sector, citing it as a key driver of the U.S. economy’s resilience. Eisman dismissed fears of an impending recession, attributing the economy’s strength to investments in AI and infrastructure.

Price Action: Apple stock closed at $212.49 on Friday, after reaching a 52-week high of $220.20 earlier in the week. Nvidia shares closed at $131.88, just shy of their 52-week high of $132.84.

