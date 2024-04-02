Trump's DJT Stock Predicted To Struggle In Options Market, Tastytrade CEO Says, 'The Puts Are About Three Times More Expensive Than The Calls'

Tom Sosnoff, CEO of Tastytrade, predicts a challenging road for Trump Media And Technology Group’s stock DJT, with significant downside potential.
What Happened: Sosnoff shared his insights on the future of Trump Media & Technology Group’s stock during CNBC’s “Last Call” on Monday.
“It’s being priced right in the next 80 days with almost $30 of downside,” Sosnoff said, highlighting the cost disparity between puts and calls for DJT stock.
“The puts are about three times more expensive than the calls.”
See Also: Whales On The Move: Transfers Of Over 264 Million Dogecoin On Robinhood Spark Market Buzz
Why It Matters: The options market’s sentiment echoes the skepticism of “Bond King” Bill Gross, who has also taken a bearish stance on DJT stock. Gross has been vocal about his decision to sell DJT options, labeling it a courageous move given the stock’s recent listing and the hype it has generated.
Furthermore, DJT’s valuation has been a hot topic, with comparisons showing that it’s priced 52 times higher than tech giant Nvidia on a particular data point. This has led to discussions about DJT’s meme stock potential and the risks it poses for investors considering short positions.
Read Next: ‘Bond King’ Bill Gross Bets Against Trump’s Newly-Listed Stock: ‘Genius…With The Courage To Sell DJT Options’
Image by mundissima via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.