Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to make clear that QuickLogic is profitable.

QuickLogic Corporation QUIK is a rare example of a semiconductor stock that is not even close to its record highs. Those were hit more than a decade ago, but analysts are warming to the stock.

Just this week, the company unveiled a couple of important contract wins leveraging its expertise in field-programmable gate array (FPGA) circuits.

FPGAs can be programmed of reconfigured after production to perform specific functions, unlike more traditional application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), designed for a single purpose.

Like many of its rivals, such as Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, QuickLogic is a fabless designer and developer of chips, that outsources their manufacture to foundries, such as those operated by GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM.

Record Highs A Decade Back

QuickLogic’s record highs were hit in early 2010s during the first chip explosion as demand for smartphones first started to peak. Its shares then experienced a sharp decline and several years of trading sideways, until it refocused on intellectual property (IP) in system-on-chip (SoC) design.

Since 2020, the shares have broadly been on the up. From their 2020 low to their current six-year high, the shares have climbed 616%.

“That's really not even the most exciting part about the stock,” said David Bartosiak, stock strategist at

Zacks Investment Research.

“It's all about the growth numbers. Looking at the earnings side of the equation, QuickLogic is set to enter an era of profitability this year, with profits multiplying next.”

The company’s stand-out model, as an expected explosion of artificial intelligence-driven demand hits the semiconductor sector, is its Austalis Platform.

Austalis is a proprietary eFPGA IP generator, an open-source community platform which the company says will drive forward software development at a much faster pace and at lower costs.

“This segment can help provide the sticky revenue numbers that companies look for,” said Bartosiak.

He added: “Rather than just being a hardware company that makes money one time, when they sell the product, QuickLogic's software business creates ongoing revenue.”

Defense Spending Boost?

QuickLogic’s products are chiefly used in the defense and aerospace sectors, and there’s great potential growth in that, given ongoing geopolitical tensions, that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

“QUIK is well-positioned to capture these opportunities, given its track record in supplying and designing unique eFPGA IP and SoC offerings for high-profile defense clients,” said analysts at Seeking Alpha.

“Furthermore, the US — where QUIK’s largest share of revenue is from geographically — will continue to be the biggest defense spender in the world.”

Could this be a Nvidia-style rags-to-riches story? If it has hit on niche intellectual property, and if this is compatible with forecast growth in the AI industry — and if the company can grow enough to keep pace with demand, then — as Nvidia has shown — the sky is the limit.

