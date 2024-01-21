Chinese Premier Courts Global Business Leaders, US Consumer Sentiment On The Rise And More: Top Economics News This Week

Loading... Loading...

As the week closes, a variety of intriguing narratives have unfolded across the business world. From billionaire predictions on the S&P 500 and the year 2024, to China’s burgeoning appeal to foreign investors. Furthermore, American consumer sentiment appears to be on the upswing, with a notable economist challenging economic pessimism. Let’s delve into these stories.

Gundlach’s S&P 500 Warning: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, recently shared his concerns about potential risks in the S&P 500. In a public webcast, the billionaire investor labeled the S&P 500 as a “pretty lousy trade location to own stocks”, suggesting underperformance of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks compared to the broader market. Read the full article here.

Ray Dalio on 2024: Billionaire and hedge-fund veteran Ray Dalio has forecasted that the year 2024 will be pivotal. Though he doesn’t anticipate any “seismic shifts” that could threaten U.S. democracy or lead to war, he has emphasized the significance of the year 2024 in a LinkedIn post. Read the full article here.

China’s Appeal to Investors: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has been courting global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to attract foreign investment. During a meeting with the heads of companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Intel Corporation INTC, Li emphasized China’s stability and the potential for high returns. Read the full article here.

US Consumer Sentiment on the Rise: The American public’s perspective on the economy is showing signs of improvement despite persistent inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic. Positive labor market conditions and a potential halt in interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have contributed to this shift in sentiment. Read the full article here.

Paul Krugman Challenges Economic Pessimism: Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has noted a shift in perceptions about the US economy. He took to Twitter to highlight the change, stating that the notion of Americans declaring the economy terrible while feeling good about their personal situation is becoming conventional wisdom. Read the full article here.

