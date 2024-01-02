Holiday Showdown: Black Friday Reigns Over Christmas As Top Brands Steal the Shopping Spotlight

Loading... Loading...

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey presented a brand performance study on the Christmas vs. Black Friday holiday by revisiting the Google Trends insights from Black Friday, with many initial findings holding over the extended holiday period.

The analyst stated that Black Friday saw more interest from nearly all of the brands than Christmas, and the peak was broadly on Black Friday, with most companies seeing a trough in interest around December 1.

Overall, the analyst noted that the bigger brands and more established brands garnered more interest than smaller concepts, with Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Walmart Inc WMT, Nike Inc NKE, UGG, and Kohl's Corp KSS being the winners.

In the specialty apparel segment, Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU grabbed U.S. shoppers' attention the most and saw a slight uptick towards the end of the holiday period, while nearly all other brands witnessed a decline.

In Beauty segment, interest in both Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA and Sephora escalated on Black Friday with a slight bump around Christmas.

In the Luxury segment, the majority of U.S. consumers shopped more from Coach vs. Michael Kors and Kate Spade. In premium European luxury brands, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMHF stole the show in the U.S.

In department stores and off-price segment, KSS significantly outpaced other department stores and off-price retailers, with peak interest on Black Friday and smaller peaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In the apparel segment, The North Face (TNF) was very popular, followed by Ralph Lauren Corp RL and Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.

Within Discounters and Hardliners segments, Amazon and Best Buy Co Inc BBY, respectively, outpaced other brands.

In Furniture business, Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM was the most popular in the U.S.

An exception was Off-Price segment, with more interest around Christmas than Black Friday. Also, Athletic brands saw a ramp-up closer to Christmas and after, while most others declined, writes the analyst.

Photo via Amazon