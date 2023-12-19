'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary's Stock Advice: Don't Wait For Fed To Lower Rates, Go Long Now

Loading... Loading...

Kevin O’Leary, famed investor and “Shark Tank” host, counsels investors to immediately invest in stocks instead of waiting for a decrease in interest rates. He cautions that attempting to time the market could result in missing out on substantial returns.

What Happened: As Business Insider reported on Sunday, O’Leary, during a conversation with Fox Business last week, promoted an immediate investment strategy.

“I’m long equities and it was the right decision,” he stated, highlighting the danger of missing out on significant profits by trying to predict the market’s movements.

O’Leary pointed out that the S&P 500’s nearly 3% rise last week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high illustrates the importance of continuous market participation. These increases came after the Federal Reserve hinted at stopping interest rate increases to fight inflation and potentially implementing three rate cuts in 2024.

See Also: Crypto Analyst Forecasts Monumental Bitcoin Rally By 2026

The “Shark Tank” host, who also serves as chairman of O’Leary Funds, suggested that investors are not overly worried about the Fed’s benchmark rate reaching 6%, trusting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has successfully staved off a recession.

“If you were not in the market, you left them behind. You can’t make them up.” O’Leary said.

O’Leary cautioned, likening the current market conditions to the peak of a roller coaster, with investors anxiously expecting a plummet in rates. Despite these market apprehensions, O’Leary forecasts that asset prices will continue to rise as investors overcome these challenges.

Why It Matters: O’Leary’s comments come on the heels of his previous advocation for limited government involvement in markets. He urged the government to refrain from interfering in housing markets citing concerns over proposed regulations.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Positioned For Major Bullish Breakout, Says Prominent Crypto Analyst — But It Can Go The Other Way Round Too

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.