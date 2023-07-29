Billionaire investor Mark Mobius is so bullish on emerging markets, particularly in Asia, that he has no investments in the U.S., Business Insider India reports.

Emerging Markets Focus

“I’m all international and emerging markets in particular,” the founder of Mobius Capital Partners said in an interview with CNBC.

Mobius, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners, is focusing his investments in Taiwan, South Korea, and India. He is more cautious about China, citing the country’s ongoing “tremendous adjustment” that could pose difficulties for many companies. He is particularly interested in companies that have diversified internationally and possess impressive technology.

“We want companies that have been diversified internationally, and we’re finding a number of these companies with incredible technology so they’re able to diversify their investor base,” he said.

Investment Strategy

Mobius has previously expressed concerns about China, particularly regarding the government’s capital controls. However, he remains optimistic about India’s potential, citing factors such as the country’s large population, growing GDP, and the diversification efforts of companies like Apple. He also sees potential in Korea’s technological advancements.

