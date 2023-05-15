Strong Distribution Gains Underpin Real Good Food's FY23 Sales, Earnings Outlook: Analyst

- William Blair analyst Jon Anderson reiterated Outperform rating on the shares of Real Good Food Company Inc RGF.
- The company’s Q1 earnings quality was solid, with sales and gross margin above and the operating expense ratio higher than the analyst’s forecast.
- Underpinned by strong distribution gains, the management’s reiteration on FY23 sales and earnings guidance is encouraging, said the analyst.
- The 21% organic sales decline, the analyst noted, was primarily due to the timing of select promotional events that benefited last year’s sales.
- The analyst said that a significantly improved gross margin rate in the quarter lends credence to the company’s profitability targets once manufacturing facilities are fully utilized.
- The analyst believes Real Good can disrupt frozen food categories with on-trend high protein, low carbohydrate items, including entrées and breakfast sandwiches, aided by its food systems and manufacturing capabilities.
- However, risks to the narrative includes, competition with limited time in market for the brand; execution complexity while building operating and production capabilities; and cost inflation and supply chain disruption.
- Price Action: RGF shares are trading lower by 4.43% at $3.77 on the last check Monday.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.