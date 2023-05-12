A Slice Of Caution: Analyst Crumbs Over Cheesecake Factory's High Menu Pricing Strategy

by

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterates Perform rating on the shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE .

The company's FY23 revenue outlook was tightened to $3.55 billion (from $3.5 billion - $3.6 billion), and for Q2, it expects revenue of $870 million - $890 million versus the Street estimate of $898 million.

The analyst's follow-up analysis suggests that SSS need to re-accelerate to 6%+ range in the back half to achieve management's overall financial outlook for 2023.

The analyst added that the company's hope of commodity inflation decelerating to high-single-digits in 2Q suggests that CAKE is on track to achieve low-14% gross profit margins in FY23.

The analyst adjusts 2023E/2024E EPS to $2.71/$3.34 from $2.87/$3.55.

The analyst said despite the company not seeing any major shifts in consumer habits thus far, management's sales guidance assumes negative traffic against ~9% menu pricing.

This level of pricing, the analyst opined, is key to achieving the ~15% targeted four-wall margins going forward.

The analyst concluded that commodity and labor inflation remain elevated, but these cost pressures are expected to lessen throughout the year, allowing CAKE to reiterate its 4% net income margin target for 2023.

Price Action: CAKE shares are trading lower by 2.50% at $30.99 on the last check Friday.

