Nike Takes The Markdown Medicine Now For Healthy Inventory In FY24, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 22, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Nike Inc NKE and raised the price target from $130 to $135.
  • Nike Q3 revenue increased 14.0% Y/Y, well ahead of the Street estimate.
  • Direct continued to be strong at 22% y/y as Nike’s structural shift towards a bigger Direct-to-Consumer model continues, noted the analyst.
  • Wholesale sales increased 18% y/y due to strong demand for seasonal products and higher shipments due to earlier supply availability.
  • The analyst views NKE as leaning into Wholesale more aggressively than it historically has as it seeks to right-size inventory. 
  • Given the magnitude of the strength over the past couple of quarters, and still-somewhat high inventory existing F3Q, the analyst sees the potential for upside again in F4Q.
  • In the analyst’s view, the clearest drivers of revenue growth in FY24 include ongoing mix shifts towards Direct as NKE seeks 60% penetration, accelerating revenue growth in China on the reopening and easy comparisons, and higher average selling prices on fewer y/y markdowns and the likelihood of price increases as NKE seeks to offset cost inflation.
  • The 325 basis points contraction in gross margin to 43.3% was attributed to higher markdowns, higher input costs, elevated freight/logistics costs, and FX partly offset by strategic pricing actions.
  • The analyst continues to believe NKE has room to recapture “trapped GM%” from transitory issues, which will become more evident in FY24.
  • The analyst models China growth accelerating over the next few quarters and model FY24 China revenue +13% y/y.
  • Nike appears to be taking more aggressive action to work through excess and now plans to be in a healthy inventory position by the end of FY23, said the analyst.
  • Price Action: NKE shares are trading lower by 3.00% at $121.84 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

