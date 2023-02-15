ñol


Immunovant Could Potentially Be An M&A Target, Writes Analyst

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant Inc IMVT with an Overweight rating and a price target of $30
  • The company's pipeline includes batoclimab (IMVT-1401) and IMVT-1402, fully human, monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn).
  • Batoclimab has demonstrated its potential to reduce immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies that cause inflammation, while IMVT-1402 has also demonstrated profound IgG antibody reduction in animal studies. 
  • Related: Immunovant's New Candidate Provides Some Strategic Flexibility & Clarity, Analysts Say.
  • Expected positive data readouts beginning in 2023+ from batoclimab and IMVT-1402 trials could drive shares higher, potentially narrowing the valuation gap between IMVT's market cap and its competitors, such as Argenyx SE ARGX
  • Additionally, IMVT could attract potential strategic interest, as evidenced by Johnson & Johnson's JNJ 2020 acquisition of anti-FcRn company Momenta Pharma for $6.5 billion. 
  • IMVT's parent company Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV, indicated in its 3Q22 earnings call that it would take a commercial view of any potential M&A inquiry relating to the company. 
  • Price Action: IMVT shares are down 3.79% at $17.89 on the last check Wednesday.

