Immunovant Could Potentially Be An M&A Target, Writes Analyst

- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant Inc IMVT with an Overweight rating and a price target of $30.
- The company's pipeline includes batoclimab (IMVT-1401) and IMVT-1402, fully human, monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn).
- Batoclimab has demonstrated its potential to reduce immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies that cause inflammation, while IMVT-1402 has also demonstrated profound IgG antibody reduction in animal studies.
- Expected positive data readouts beginning in 2023+ from batoclimab and IMVT-1402 trials could drive shares higher, potentially narrowing the valuation gap between IMVT's market cap and its competitors, such as Argenyx SE ARGX.
- Additionally, IMVT could attract potential strategic interest, as evidenced by Johnson & Johnson's JNJ 2020 acquisition of anti-FcRn company Momenta Pharma for $6.5 billion.
- IMVT's parent company Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV, indicated in its 3Q22 earnings call that it would take a commercial view of any potential M&A inquiry relating to the company.
- Price Action: IMVT shares are down 3.79% at $17.89 on the last check Wednesday.
