Costco's December Sales Should Benefit From Inflation As Consumers Search For Value, Analyst Says

- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST with a price target of $580.
- The analyst forecasts December total comparable sales of 1.3% versus 14.5% last year.
- In December, gas prices declined ~2.5% Y/Y, which the analyst estimates should pressure the total comparable sales by ~25 basis points.
- Furthermore, the analyst added that the stronger U.S. dollar should be an estimated headwind of ~200 basis points.
- The analyst expects December traffic to be up 1.0% and average ticket to be up 0.3%, partly helped by inflation.
- The analyst projects digital sales to decrease 10%, primarily due to lapping a tough comparison of 17.8% from last year.
- The analyst noted that Costco's digital business is skewed to discretionary categories, such as electronics, which are likely to be soft this holiday season.
- The analyst expects Food & Sundries and Fresh Foods to outperform, helped by increased at-home consumption and inflation.
- The analyst anticipates Non-Consumables to underperform the company average, given the pressure on discretionary spending related to high inflation, elevated promotions across retail, and a tough comparison of up LDD from last year.
- The analyst believes Costco should remain a share gainer, with its solid sales and high membership renewal rates.
- In FY23, the company should continue to generate double-digit EPS growth, driven by Mid-Single-Digit comparable sales, High-Single-Digit membership fee income growth, healthy digital growth, leverage of customer data, and effective management of costs.
- The analyst mentioned that Costco's December sales should continue to benefit from high food and overall inflation, pushing consumers to the store to search for value.
- Price Action: COST shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $457.35 on the last check Thursday.
