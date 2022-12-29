ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Costco's December Sales Should Benefit From Inflation As Consumers Search For Value, Analyst Says

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 2:11 PM | 2 min read
Costco's December Sales Should Benefit From Inflation As Consumers Search For Value, Analyst Says
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST with a price target of $580.
  • The analyst forecasts December total comparable sales of 1.3% versus 14.5% last year.
  • In December, gas prices declined ~2.5% Y/Y, which the analyst estimates should pressure the total comparable sales by ~25 basis points.
  • Furthermore, the analyst added that the stronger U.S. dollar should be an estimated headwind of ~200 basis points.
  • The analyst expects December traffic to be up 1.0% and average ticket to be up 0.3%, partly helped by inflation.
  • The analyst projects digital sales to decrease 10%, primarily due to lapping a tough comparison of 17.8% from last year. 
  • The analyst noted that Costco's digital business is skewed to discretionary categories, such as electronics, which are likely to be soft this holiday season.
  • The analyst expects Food & Sundries and Fresh Foods to outperform, helped by increased at-home consumption and inflation.
  • The analyst anticipates Non-Consumables to underperform the company average, given the pressure on discretionary spending related to high inflation, elevated promotions across retail, and a tough comparison of up LDD from last year.
  • The analyst believes Costco should remain a share gainer, with its solid sales and high membership renewal rates.
  • In FY23, the company should continue to generate double-digit EPS growth, driven by Mid-Single-Digit comparable sales, High-Single-Digit membership fee income growth, healthy digital growth, leverage of customer data, and effective management of costs.
  • The analyst mentioned that Costco's December sales should continue to benefit from high food and overall inflation, pushing consumers to the store to search for value.
  • Also ReadIf You Invested $1,000 In Costco (COST) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
  • Price Action: COST shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $457.35 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved