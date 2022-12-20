ñol

Morgan Stanley Thinks Packaged Food Group Will Offer Safe Havens For Investors In 2023

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2022 1:22 PM | 3 min read
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman has put forth the 2023 outlook for the performance of U.S. food companies.
  • As consumers face increasing macro pressures, including ongoing inflation, rising interest rates, and rising unemployment, the analyst expects the packaged food group to continue to offer investors a safe haven, particularly in 1H23.
  • The analyst sees the sector delivering another year of above-average topline growth in 2023, benefiting from consumers shifting their consumption to Food at Home (FAH) as they look for savings.
  • The carryover benefit of pricing taken in the back half of 2022, and recovering inventory levels/distribution at retail as supply chain conditions improve should help the sector, said the analyst.
  • The analyst noted that a key risk for the group is increasing demand elasticity from consumers trading down to private label, a dynamic that did not meaningfully play out during 2022 despite pronounced food inflation.
  • The analyst sees scope for modest margin expansion in 2023 due to moderating commodity prices.
  • Pamela Kaufman prefers companies that should see sustained strong topline momentum due to their leading share in snacking and BFY (better-for-you) categories with attractive long-term growth rates.
  • The analyst recommends Mondelez International Inc MDLZ with an Over Weight rating and $75 price target, which has advantaged category/geographic exposure to snacking.
  • Also Read: Mondelez Divests Gum Business In US, Canada & Europe To Alpenliebe-Owner Perfetti Van Melle For $1.35B
  • The analyst also sees attractive opportunities in BellRing Brands Inc BRBR with an Over Weight rating and a $28 price target, which should see strong topline growth supported by growth in RTD protein shake category.
  • Kaufman also upgraded Conagra Brands Inc CAG to Over Weight with a $45 price target as the company should benefit from FAH consumption with its frozen dinners and solid growth in its snacks portfolio.
  • RelatedConagra Brands Is 'Improving': Why This Analyst Turned Bullish Despite Tailwinds
  • The analyst also downgraded Hostess Brands Inc TWNK to Equal Weight, removing it as the top pick after a 41% share price appreciation in the last 18 months, outperforming the S&P 500 by 50% over that period.
  • In 2023, the analyst sees increasing risk of trade- down pressuring branded food volumes and pricing as consumers face greater macro pressures, branded-to-private label price gaps are widening and private label product availability improves with the supply chain.
  • Private label is gaining the most share in the soup, coffee, refrigerated dough, and cookies categories, the analyst added.
  • The analyst sees food price disinflation in 2023, but still expect pricing +4.6% in 2023, above pre-pandemic levels of 1.3% on average in 2010-19.
  • The analyst sees valuation as stretched for select companies, including General Mills Inc GIS and Hershey Co HSY, where there is limited scope for multiple expansions.
  • Also See: Hershey Earnings Beat Could Make For A Sweet Holiday Season, Analyst Says
  • The analyst sees valuations as attractive at MDLZ, CAG, and BRBR, which are trading below peers.
  • Price Action: CAG shares are up 0.68% at $38.39 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

