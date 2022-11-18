ñol

HC Wainwright Creates Bullish Pitch On 4D Molecular Citing 'Broader Systemic Potential'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 18, 2022 1:18 PM | 1 min read
  • HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT with a price target of $36 and a Buy rating.
  • The analyst lists the following reasons for being bullish on the stock.
    • The analyst believes R100 intravitreal vector delivery in wet age-related macular degeneration patients could define a paradigm shift in available therapies, specifically in the context of SOC repeat intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF therapy.
    • With the vector pipeline spanning ophthalmology, cardiology, pulmonology, and vector transport by multiple delivery methods, HC Wainwright believes there are multiple opportunities for optimized vector targeting.
    • The analyst highlights supportive interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial.
    • Recently, the company announced interim clinical data from cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD).
    • 4D-150 was safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported.
  • Price Action: FDMT shares are up 1.85% at $22.82 on the last check Friday.

