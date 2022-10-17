ñol

Analyst Sees A Leader In Solid Tumor Cell Therapy In This Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
Analyst Sees A Leader In Solid Tumor Cell Therapy In This Stock
  • HC Wainwright initiated coverage of Lyell Immunopharma Inc LYEL with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share
  • Lyell leverages two ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, Gen-R and Epi-R, which are designed to generate T-cell populations that are more effective and resilient. 
  • The analyst believes the technologies position Lyell as a solid tumor cell therapy leader.
  • LYL845 is a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy designed to incorporate the Epi-R technology. 
  • HC Wainwright says LYL845 design can potentially help overcome challenges associated with competing TIL products, including limited efficacy due to poor enrichment of tumor-reactive T cells, poor quality and growth potential of expanded T cells, and failure to maintain polyclonality of TILs during production. 
  • Earlier this month, the FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1 trial for LYL845. 
  • Patient screening for the Phase 1 trial is set to begin over the coming months, and initial clinical data is expected in 2024.
  • Price Action: LYEL shares are up 3.98% at $6.80 on the last check Monday.

