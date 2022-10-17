Analyst Sees A Leader In Solid Tumor Cell Therapy In This Stock

- HC Wainwright initiated coverage of Lyell Immunopharma Inc LYEL with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Lyell leverages two ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, Gen-R and Epi-R, which are designed to generate T-cell populations that are more effective and resilient.
- The analyst believes the technologies position Lyell as a solid tumor cell therapy leader.
- LYL845 is a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy designed to incorporate the Epi-R technology.
- HC Wainwright says LYL845 design can potentially help overcome challenges associated with competing TIL products, including limited efficacy due to poor enrichment of tumor-reactive T cells, poor quality and growth potential of expanded T cells, and failure to maintain polyclonality of TILs during production.
- Earlier this month, the FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1 trial for LYL845.
- Patient screening for the Phase 1 trial is set to begin over the coming months, and initial clinical data is expected in 2024.
