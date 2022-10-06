Take-Two Interactive Positioned For Success Beyond 2022: Goldman Sachs

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s TTWO stock already reflects the short-term headwinds for the gaming industry, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Take-Two Interactive Analyst: Eric Sheridan upgraded Take-Two Interactive from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $131 to $165.

The Take-Two Interactive Takeaways: Moving past the 2022 headwinds and into the next few years, there are some factors that could support the stock, Sheridan said in an upgrade note.

Take-Two Interactive will be up against easier comps “as such user growth/engagement trends are lapped and the industry resumes more normalized growth dynamics,” the analyst said.

The company has increased its mobile gaming exposure with the Zynga acquisition, and this category “should provide above industry wide growth in the coming years,” Sheridan said.

With global chip shortages and logistic headwinds abating, the console cycle will begin to gain momentum, he said.

TTWO Price Action: Shares of Take-Two Interactive were trading 2.17% higher at $119.85 Thursday morning.