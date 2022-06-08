ñol

HC Wainwright Says Non-mRNA COVID-19 Option Underappreciated

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read
  • HC Wainwright says safety concerns were noted for Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, but the strength of data showed that benefit outweighs risks. 
  • With a 21-0 vote (one abstention) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), moved the first traditional, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine closer to becoming available in the U.S. 
  • HC Wainwright believes six cases of heart inflammation observed in clinical studies are notable. The VRBPAC did not conclude that it was a risk that outweighed the benefits. 
  • As experience with the shot is limited, long-term safety remains to be established, and the analysts acknowledge that a causal relationship between myocarditis/pericarditis and vaccination needs further study. 
  • Also Read: Why This Novavax Analyst Remains Bearish After COVID Vaccine Panel Vote.
  • Incidences of myocarditis/pericarditis ranging as high as 97.3 per million doses administered have been observed by the CDC for currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA
  • "We believe the option to have a vaccine available that does not use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology is underappreciated," the analysts write.
  • It reaffirms projections of $4.4 billion and $5.8 billion in global sales in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and reiterates a Buy rating and a price target of $207.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 8.25% at $51.46 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

