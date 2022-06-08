HC Wainwright Says Non-mRNA COVID-19 Option Underappreciated

by

HC Wainwright says safety concerns were noted for Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, but the strength of data showed that benefit outweighs risks.

HC Wainwright believes six cases of heart inflammation observed in clinical studies are notable. The VRBPAC did not conclude that it was a risk that outweighed the benefits.

As experience with the shot is limited, long-term safety remains to be established, and the analysts acknowledge that a causal relationship between myocarditis/pericarditis and vaccination needs further study.

Incidences of myocarditis/pericarditis ranging as high as 97.3 per million doses administered have been observed by the CDC for currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA .

/ and . "We believe the option to have a vaccine available that does not use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology is underappreciated," the analysts write.

It reaffirms projections of $4.4 billion and $5.8 billion in global sales in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and reiterates a Buy rating and a price target of $207.

Price Action: NVAX shares are up 8.25% at $51.46 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

