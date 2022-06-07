RBC Says Verastem Interim Analysis In Ovarian Cancer Reinforces Enthusiasm

by

With the anticipation of a 2Q program update, Verastem Oncology VSTM announced that its interim analysis findings for the RAMP 201 program for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) continue evaluation in both monotherapy and combination regimens.

The company plans to complete enrollment of all four trial cohorts in the second half of this year.

It has reiterated the Outperform, Speculative Risk rating, and a price target of $5.

RBC Capitals believes VSTM has exhibited differentiating safety profile exhibited thus far, all of which it finds reassuring.

The analysts noted that around 6% had discontinued the trial based on treatment-related adverse events compared to ~30% for tyrosine kinase inhibitors' current standard of care.

However, the update has generated interest in the clarity around the planned regulatory interactions, which are still pending and will guide go-forward dosing and trial design.

Price Action: VSTM shares are up 6.15% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

