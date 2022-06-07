ñol

RBC Says Verastem Interim Analysis In Ovarian Cancer Reinforces Enthusiasm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
  • With the anticipation of a 2Q program update, Verastem Oncology VSTM announced that its interim analysis findings for the RAMP 201 program for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) continue evaluation in both monotherapy and combination regimens. 
  • With incremental updates from ASCO, reiterated KOL enthusiasm, and more updates are upcoming in 2022 on a longer runway, RBC Capital continues to like the VSTM setup.
  • The company plans to complete enrollment of all four trial cohorts in the second half of this year.
  • Related: Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why.
  • It has reiterated the Outperform, Speculative Risk rating, and a price target of $5.
  • RBC Capitals believes VSTM has exhibited differentiating safety profile exhibited thus far, all of which it finds reassuring.
  • The analysts noted that around 6% had discontinued the trial based on treatment-related adverse events compared to ~30% for tyrosine kinase inhibitors' current standard of care.
  • However, the update has generated interest in the clarity around the planned regulatory interactions, which are still pending and will guide go-forward dosing and trial design. 
  • Price Action: VSTM shares are up 6.15% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

