RBC Says Verastem Interim Analysis In Ovarian Cancer Reinforces Enthusiasm

- With the anticipation of a 2Q program update, Verastem Oncology VSTM announced that its interim analysis findings for the RAMP 201 program for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) continue evaluation in both monotherapy and combination regimens.
- With incremental updates from ASCO, reiterated KOL enthusiasm, and more updates are upcoming in 2022 on a longer runway, RBC Capital continues to like the VSTM setup.
- The company plans to complete enrollment of all four trial cohorts in the second half of this year.
- Related: Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why.
- It has reiterated the Outperform, Speculative Risk rating, and a price target of $5.
- RBC Capitals believes VSTM has exhibited differentiating safety profile exhibited thus far, all of which it finds reassuring.
- The analysts noted that around 6% had discontinued the trial based on treatment-related adverse events compared to ~30% for tyrosine kinase inhibitors' current standard of care.
- However, the update has generated interest in the clarity around the planned regulatory interactions, which are still pending and will guide go-forward dosing and trial design.
- Price Action: VSTM shares are up 6.15% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral