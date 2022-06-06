ñol

SVB Leerink Sees Over 600% Upside For This Penny Biotech Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • SVB Leerink initiated Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB coverage with an Outperform rating and a price target of $7.
  • The analysts view ImmTOR's approach to mitigate ADAs as de-risked by early clinical data from SEL-212 and believe that the ability to tame the immune response bodes well for ImmTOR's clinical potential in combination with gene and autoimmune therapies. 
  • SVB sees near-term upside potential with lead candidate SEL-212 for chronic refractory gout. Pivotal trial data readout is expected in 1Q 2023.
  • Related: Selecta's Gene Therapy Trial For Genetic Metabolic Disorder Put On FDA Hold.
  • The analyst also notes its gene therapy SEL-302 for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) with Phase 1 trial expected to start in 2H 2022, with data expected to be reported on a patient-by-patient basis. 
  • Although shares are currently trading <$1/share, analysts see a low risk of de-listing based on the upcoming catalysts and surrounding rules. 
  • "In our view, SELB represents an attractive buying opportunity for investors looking for an undervalued name with a low EV, de-risked late-stage clinical candidate, near-term news flow, and de-risked platform technology that supports long-term upside potential." SVB writes.
  • Price Action: SELB shares are up 7.31% at $0.95 during the market session on the last check Monday.

