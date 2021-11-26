 Skip to main content

Selecta's Gene Therapy Trial For Genetic Metabolic Disorder Put On FDA Hold
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 7:08am   Comments
The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Selecta Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: SELB) Phase 1/2 trial of SEL-302 (which consists of MMA-101 plus ImmTOR) for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

  • MMA is a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats, resulting in a buildup of methylmalonic acid in the blood.
  • The condition may lead to metabolic acidosis, hyperammonemia, and long-term complications.
  • On November 23, Selecta received a letter from the FDA to obtain additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) related to the MMA-101. 
  • There were no outstanding clinical or pre-clinical questions in the FDA letter.
  • The clinical trial had not yet been initiated, and no human patients will be dosed with MMA-101 until all of the FDA's questions are resolved. 
  • Price Action: SELB shares are down 13.5% at $2.75 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

