Selecta's Gene Therapy Trial For Genetic Metabolic Disorder Put On FDA Hold
The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Selecta Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: SELB) Phase 1/2 trial of SEL-302 (which consists of MMA-101 plus ImmTOR) for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
- MMA is a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats, resulting in a buildup of methylmalonic acid in the blood.
- The condition may lead to metabolic acidosis, hyperammonemia, and long-term complications.
- On November 23, Selecta received a letter from the FDA to obtain additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) related to the MMA-101.
- There were no outstanding clinical or pre-clinical questions in the FDA letter.
- The clinical trial had not yet been initiated, and no human patients will be dosed with MMA-101 until all of the FDA's questions are resolved.
- Price Action: SELB shares are down 13.5% at $2.75 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
