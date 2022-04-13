Read Why Pliant Therapeutics Shares Are Soaring Today

by

Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX says that with just two FDA-approved Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs, it believes that is a high unmet need.

says that with just two FDA-approved Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs, it believes that is a high unmet need. Roche Holdings AG's RHHBY Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev have around $4 billion combined U.S. sales. However, both drugs have modest efficacy (FVC), do not affect survival, have tolerability issues, and have low persistence rates (~30%).

PLRX believes PLN-74809 can improve upon existing therapies across efficacy and safety/tolerability profile.

Topline results from the Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF trial are expected in mid-2022. The primary endpoints are safety/tolerability, but key efficacy measures are QLF and FVC.

PLRX believes a 2% change in QLF corresponds to a ~10% change in FVC, which is clinically meaningful.

A separate Phase 2 trial of 320mg PLN-74809 is underway to accumulate safety data to justify 320mg dose inclusion in the potential Phase 2b dose-ranging trial.

Regarding the potential development path forward in IPF, the management says it would pursue the Phase 2b/Phase 3 'seamless' design but acknowledges the lack of precedent.

Initial results from PLN-74809 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) program are expected in 4Q FY22/1Q FY23.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) program are expected in 4Q FY22/1Q FY23. Price Action: PLRX shares are up 10% at $7.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

