 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pliant Stock Moves Higher On Positive Data From Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:
Pliant Stock Moves Higher On Positive Data From Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial
  • Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) stock is moving higher during the premarket session in reaction to interim results from a Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging-based trial of PLN-74809 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
  • PLN-74809 is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvβ6/αvβ1.
  • Across four dose levels, all patients achieved greater than 50% target engagement after a single dose of PLN-74809. 
  • Single-dose administration of PLN-74809 achieved αvβ6 target engagement up to 98% in the lungs of IPF patients.
  • In addition, there was a dose- and plasma concentration-dependent response with the two highest doses approaching target saturation.
  • PLN-74809 reached highly fibrotic regions of the lung and was bound to αvβ6 in IPF patients.
  • No serious adverse events were reported.
  • Price Action: PLRX shares are up 25.7%% at $24.28 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLRX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com