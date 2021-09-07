Pliant Stock Moves Higher On Positive Data From Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial
- Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) stock is moving higher during the premarket session in reaction to interim results from a Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging-based trial of PLN-74809 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
- PLN-74809 is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvβ6/αvβ1.
- Across four dose levels, all patients achieved greater than 50% target engagement after a single dose of PLN-74809.
- Single-dose administration of PLN-74809 achieved αvβ6 target engagement up to 98% in the lungs of IPF patients.
- In addition, there was a dose- and plasma concentration-dependent response with the two highest doses approaching target saturation.
- PLN-74809 reached highly fibrotic regions of the lung and was bound to αvβ6 in IPF patients.
- No serious adverse events were reported.
- Price Action: PLRX shares are up 25.7%% at $24.28 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
