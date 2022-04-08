Telsey Advisory Sees 5% Upside In This Grocery Chain - Read Why

- Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman has maintained Outperform rating on Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) with a $37.00 price target (5% upside).
- The analyst notes that the favorable macro trends, continued shift to healthy lifestyles, and benefits of a hybrid work environment would be positive for the company’s Q4 earnings.
- Feldman infers a strong business momentum given an 8% increase in U.S. food & beverages retail sales and an 8.6% growth in the Food-At-Home consumer price index in February.
- He expects Albertsons to continue to benefit from the structural shift in consumer shopping behavior toward digital and increased at-home consumption.
- Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $35.31 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.