Telsey Advisory Sees 5% Upside In This Grocery Chain - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 8, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman has maintained Outperform rating on Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSEACI) with a $37.00 price target (5% upside).
  • The analyst notes that the favorable macro trends, continued shift to healthy lifestyles, and benefits of a hybrid work environment would be positive for the company’s Q4 earnings.
  • Feldman infers a strong business momentum given an 8% increase in U.S. food & beverages retail sales and an 8.6% growth in the Food-At-Home consumer price index in February.
  • He expects Albertsons to continue to benefit from the structural shift in consumer shopping behavior toward digital and increased at-home consumption.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $35.31 on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral