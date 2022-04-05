Loop Capital Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Slashing Price Target By 13%

- Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co DIS to $165 from $190 (19% upside) but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted the performance of the company's Parks business is "more than a reopening play," boosting his operating income potential on the segment to over $6.5 billion versus the prior peak of $4.4 billion in FY19.
- However, Disney needs to resolve the renewal process for Indian Premier League cricket broadcasting rights favorably before significant price appreciation.
- Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and BofA expressed their bullishness on Disney following the company's park-focused investor day.
- Walt Disney World saw massive crowds and sellouts in the first months of 2022, which is typically a slower period.
- Disneyland Paris raised the annual pass and day ticket prices.
- Price Action: DIS shares closed higher by 1.15% at $138.58 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.