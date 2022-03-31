Disney's Park Segment Continue To Win Analyst Confidence

by

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on The Walt Disney Co DIS after attending the company's Disney Parks Investor Experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on after attending the company's Disney Parks Investor Experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Feldman's conviction in the firm's outlook has increased following the event.

The analyst notes that the new reservation system and Genie app provide new insights with multiple benefits.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall noted that domestic Park execution could drive about a 5% upside to EPS.

analyst Steven Cahall noted that domestic Park execution could drive about a 5% upside to EPS. The attractions, crowds, and evergreen Disney IP provides a unique foundation for the stock.

Cahall has an Overweight rating and a price target of $196 (39% upside).

BofA was bullish on Disney following the company's park-focused investor day.

was bullish on Disney following the company's park-focused investor day. Jessica Reif Ehrlich was bullish on Disney as a reopening story, as park demand hasn't fully recovered despite near-record results in the first quarter.

Walt Disney World saw massive crowds and sellouts in the first months of 2022, which is typically a slower period.

A report quoted Disneyland Paris increasing annual pass and day ticket prices.

Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.45% at $141.60 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.