QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Disney's Park Segment Continue To Win Analyst Confidence

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 31, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on The Walt Disney Co DIS after attending the company's Disney Parks Investor Experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando. 
  • Feldman's conviction in the firm's outlook has increased following the event.
  • The analyst notes that the new reservation system and Genie app provide new insights with multiple benefits.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall noted that domestic Park execution could drive about a 5% upside to EPS.
  • The attractions, crowds, and evergreen Disney IP provides a unique foundation for the stock.
  • Cahall has an Overweight rating and a price target of $196 (39% upside).
  • BofA was bullish on Disney following the company's park-focused investor day. 
  • Jessica Reif Ehrlich was bullish on Disney as a reopening story, as park demand hasn't fully recovered despite near-record results in the first quarter.
  • Walt Disney World saw massive crowds and sellouts in the first months of 2022, which is typically a slower period.
  • A report quoted Disneyland Paris increasing annual pass and day ticket prices.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.45% at $141.60 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech