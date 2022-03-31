Disney's Park Segment Continue To Win Analyst Confidence

- Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on The Walt Disney Co DIS after attending the company's Disney Parks Investor Experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
- Feldman's conviction in the firm's outlook has increased following the event.
- The analyst notes that the new reservation system and Genie app provide new insights with multiple benefits.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall noted that domestic Park execution could drive about a 5% upside to EPS.
- The attractions, crowds, and evergreen Disney IP provides a unique foundation for the stock.
- Cahall has an Overweight rating and a price target of $196 (39% upside).
- BofA was bullish on Disney following the company's park-focused investor day.
- Jessica Reif Ehrlich was bullish on Disney as a reopening story, as park demand hasn't fully recovered despite near-record results in the first quarter.
- Walt Disney World saw massive crowds and sellouts in the first months of 2022, which is typically a slower period.
- A report quoted Disneyland Paris increasing annual pass and day ticket prices.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.45% at $141.60 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
