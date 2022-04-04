QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why BTIG Remains Bullish On Okta Despite Slashing Price Target By 21%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 6:37 AM | 1 min read
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell lowered the price target on Okta Inc OKTA to $216 from $273 (45.2% upside) and kept a Buy rating. 
  • Powell spoke with four of his independent contacts in the security space and surveyed customers to understand better the implications to Okta from the recent third-party breach disclosure. 
  • While there is still a month remaining in Okta's April quarter, the analyst believes that any impact from the breach will be relatively small and contained within Q1 2023. 
  • Also Read: Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
  • Meanwhile, he sees some modest potential for risk in new customer additions, with little to no risk in existing customer expansion initiatives or churn. 
  • As a result, Powell continues to feel confident in forecasts for Okta.
  • Raymond James downgraded Okta after the data breach.
  • Okta CSO admitted maximum potential impact to 366 customers by the Lapsus$ breach.
  • Price Action: OKTA shares closed lower by 1.44% at $148.79 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech