Okta Gets a Downgrade Post Data Breach Incident
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:34pm   Comments
Okta Gets a Downgrade Post Data Breach Incident
  • Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle downgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTAto Market Perform from Strong Buy and removed his previous $260 price target. 
  • His prior thesis was that Okta could become a "platform cloud," similar to Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM).
  • However, his channel conversations have suggested a continually disconnected CIAM go-to-market strategy. 
  • Meanwhile, although partners were willing to trust Okta's track record, its latest security incident "adds to our mounting concerns." 
  • Okta's handling of this security incident will likely discourage customers from consolidating additional functionality onto Okta's platform.
  • Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 10.20% at $149.38 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

