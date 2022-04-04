Apple Analyst Doesn't See 3M Coolant Plant Shutdown In Belgium Affecting Chip Supply

Ming-Chi Kuo, a noted Apple Inc AAPL analyst, said the impact on semiconductor supply from the shutdown of 3M Company's MMM coolant plant in Belgium “could be almost ignored.”

Kuo's comments came after media reports indicated that 3M's Belgium semiconductor coolant plant — which accounts for 80 percent of the global total semiconductor coolant output — has been closed indefinitely under tightened local environmental regulations to minimize the emission.

According to Kuo, “the coolant is mainly used for equipment maintenance or repair, and it doesn’t need to be replaced for daily production.”

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, and Intel Inc. INTC are some of the well-known clients of 3M Coolant.

