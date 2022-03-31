Barrington Sees Sharp Upside In Helios Technologies

by

Helios Technologies Inc HLIO coverage has been initiated with an Outperform rating and a price target of $107 (an upside of 33%) by Barrington analyst Christopher Howe.

Howe is optimistic about Helios' organic and inorganic execution and believes the company will gain share from its competition.

Stifel Turns Bullish On Helios Technologies, Sees Notable Upside Price Action: HLIO shares are trading higher by 3.04% at $80.41 on the last check Thursday.

