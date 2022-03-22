 Skip to main content

Stifel Turns Bullish On Helios Technologies, Sees Notable Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
  • Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has been upgraded to Buy from Hold, and the price target raised to $95 (an upside of 16.7%) from $85 by Stifel analyst Nathan Jones.
  • The analyst's meeting with the management left him confident in long-term growth, margin expansion, and strategic capital deployment opportunities.
  • Jones mentions Helios has leveraged technology from acquisitions over the last few years. He regards Helios to outgrow its markets and counterparts over time meaningfully.
  • Recently, KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond had upgraded HLIO to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $90 (an upside of 10.6%).
  • Price Action: HLIO shares are trading higher by 6.62% at $81.39 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for HLIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

