Read Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Bank Of America

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 28, 2022 12:15 PM | 30 seconds read
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Bank of America Corp BAC to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $49, down from $51, suggesting an upside of 14%.
  • Graseck upgraded the stock citing its higher quality loan portfolio and above-average sensitivity to higher rates. 
  • Bank of America's long-held responsible growth strategy comes with tighter underwriting standards and strong credit quality.
  • Meanwhile, Graseck downgraded the U.S. banks and consumer finance sector to In-Line from Attractive, saying "war changes everything." 
  • Price Action: BAC shares traded lower by 1.76% at $42.96 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia

