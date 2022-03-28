Read Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Bank Of America

- Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Bank of America Corp BAC to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $49, down from $51, suggesting an upside of 14%.
- Graseck upgraded the stock citing its higher quality loan portfolio and above-average sensitivity to higher rates.
- Bank of America's long-held responsible growth strategy comes with tighter underwriting standards and strong credit quality.
- Meanwhile, Graseck downgraded the U.S. banks and consumer finance sector to In-Line from Attractive, saying "war changes everything."
- Price Action: BAC shares traded lower by 1.76% at $42.96 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia
