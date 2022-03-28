Read Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Bank Of America

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Bank of America Corp BAC to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $49, down from $51, suggesting an upside of 14%.

analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $49, down from $51, suggesting an upside of 14%. Graseck upgraded the stock citing its higher quality loan portfolio and above-average sensitivity to higher rates.

Bank of America's long-held responsible growth strategy comes with tighter underwriting standards and strong credit quality.

Meanwhile, Graseck downgraded the U.S. banks and consumer finance sector to In-Line from Attractive, saying "war changes everything."

Price Action: BAC shares traded lower by 1.76% at $42.96 on the last check Monday.

BAC shares traded lower by 1.76% at $42.96 on the last check Monday. Photo via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.