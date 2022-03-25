Analysts Cut Price Target On MEI Pharma As Stock Falls To 52-Week Low After Zandelisib Update
The FDA crushed MEI Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: MEIP) hopes of winning accelerated approval for its PI3K inhibitor, zandelisib, on the strength of phase 2 data.
- In the meeting, the FDA informed that a randomized clinical trial is "needed to adequately assess drug efficacy and safety of PI3K inhibitor drug candidates, including zandelisib."
- The FDA is set to hold an advisory committee meeting next month to discuss the need for randomized data on PI3K inhibitors.
- The companies do not plan to submit an FDA marketing application based on the single-arm Phase 2 TIDAL study and will continue with the randomized Phase 3 COASTAL study as planned.
- Working with its partner Kyowa Kirin, MEI linked zandelisib to a 70.3% response rate in follicular lymphoma patients in a Phase 2 trial.
- Stifel downgraded MEI Pharma to Hold from Buy with a price target of $2, down from $6.
- Jefferies downgraded the company to Hold from Buy with a price target of $1, down from $4.
- H.C. Wainwright reduced the price target to $5 from $10.
- Truist lowered the price target to $3 from $8, and BTIG cut the price target to $4 from $11 on MEIP stock.
- Price Action: MEIP shares are down 63% at $0.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MEIP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2019
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MEIP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Penny Stocks Downgrades Health Care Price Target FDA