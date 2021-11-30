 Skip to main content

MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin Reveal Data From Zandelisib Trial In Follicular Lymphoma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:09am   Comments
MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin Reveal Data From Zandelisib Trial In Follicular Lymphoma

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd have announced data from the pivotal Phase 2 TIDAL study of zandelisib as a single agent for follicular lymphoma (FL) patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies.

  • Data demonstrated a 70.3% objective response rate (ORR) as determined by Independent Review Committee (IRC) assessment in the primary efficacy population (n=91). 
  • In addition, 35.2% of patients achieved a complete response. 
  • The data are currently insufficiently mature to accurately estimate the duration of response (DOR). 
  • The incidence of severe/serious adverse Events of Special Interest were: 1.7% liver enzymes elevation, 1.7% colitis, 5% diarrhea, 2.5% mucositis, 0.8% pneumonitis, and 3.3% rash. 
  • The discontinuation rate due to any drug-related adverse event in the group was 9.9%.
  • A complete report of the TIDAL data as of the data cutoff date will be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific congresses in 2022.
  • Zandelisib is an investigational selective phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor in clinical development to treat B-cell malignancies.
  • Price Action: MEIP shares are up 14.10% at $2.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

