UBS Upgrades This Luxury E-Commerce Company - Read Why
- UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE: MYTE) (Mytheresa) to Buy from Neutral.
- Madhukar said he is optimistic about the company's strategy of growth with solid margins as well as its compelling valuation.
- He noted several reasons why the stock remained under the radar, including investor apathy towards eCommerce and small market cap.
- The analyst added that the Q3 results in May and guidance for the June quarter should be a catalyst.
- Price Action: MYTE shares are trading higher by 3.64% at $11.26 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for MYTE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Buy
