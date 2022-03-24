 Skip to main content

UBS Upgrades This Luxury E-Commerce Company - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:42am   Comments
UBS Upgrades This Luxury E-Commerce Company - Read Why
  • UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE: MYTE) (Mytheresa) to Buy from Neutral.
  • Madhukar said he is optimistic about the company's strategy of growth with solid margins as well as its compelling valuation.
  • He noted several reasons why the stock remained under the radar, including investor apathy towards eCommerce and small market cap.
  • The analyst added that the Q3 results in May and guidance for the June quarter should be a catalyst.
  • Price Action: MYTE shares are trading higher by 3.64% at $11.26 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MYTE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MYTE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Upgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
