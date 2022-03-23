 Skip to main content

Tesla's Global Market Share Is Up 140% In 2022: Where Do Other Automakers Stand?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Tesla's Global Market Share Is Up 140% In 2022: Where Do Other Automakers Stand?

Global auto sales are recovering from the trough seen in September 2021, and the industry has thrown up some winners and some laggards, according to an analyst at BofA Securities.

Light Vehicle Market On Road to Recovery: Global light vehicle sales came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 80 million units in February, flat compared with the year-ago period, analyst Horst Schneider wrote in a note. This is well above the trough of the 70-million-unit rate in September 2021.

China led among the geographies with 28% year-over-year growth in February, while the U.S. and Europe saw 12% and 4.5% declines, Schneider said.

Investors are likely to attach less significance to these numbers, given the looming threat of the Ukrainian war hurting sales, the analyst said. Global sales, on a SAAR basis, will likely be flat for March, he added.

Any potential impact from the war could be felt more during the second quarter, depending on supply disruptions, Schneider said.

Related Link: Could Giga Berlin Opening Jump-Start Tesla's Market Share in Europe?

Winners & Losers In February: Among the U.S. OEMs, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained market share globally in the year-to-date period. The EV maker's market share increased 140.7% year-over-year.

General Motor Corporation (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) saw their global market shares decline 26.5% and 8.3%, respectively.

Aside from Tesla, the other global auto OEMs, which saw an expansion in their market share were Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), South Korea's Kia Motors, and China's BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) and SAIC. These companies saw market share growth of 4.8%, 4.2%, 124.1% and 15.1%, respectively.

