Here's How Ford And Other Automakers' Manufacturing Has Been Disrupted By Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) and Renault Group (OTC: RNLSY) are among global automakers that are going to see an impact on production following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: French automaker Renault and Germany’s Volkswagen plan to halt production while Ford said it would "manage any effects" on its business in real-time, Reuters reported on Friday.

NATO members, including the United States, and allies have rushed to impose sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that could further hit the global supply chain.

Taiwan, the global semiconductor hub, has announced it was joining international economic sanctions against Russia while Japan has said it would limit semiconductor exports to the Vladimir Putin-led country.

Where Production Stands: Renault, which is reportedly most exposed to Russia and owns a controlling stake in local automaker AvtoVAZ, would suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in the country due to parts shortages.

The company said the production halt was linked to reinforced borders between Russia and neighboring countries through which parts are carried by truck.

Volkswagen plans to halt production for a few days at two German factories following a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

The Dearborn-headquartered Ford runs three assembly plants with its joint venture in Russian Sollers. The automaker said it was "deeply concerned" about the situation and would follow any laws on trade sanctions but did not provide any details on whether the Sollers plants had been hit.

Ford’s U.S. rival General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stopped production operations in Russia seven years ago and ended a joint venture in 2019, as per a CNBC report.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 4% higher at $17.8 a share on Friday.