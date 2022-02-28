 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Ford And Other Automakers' Manufacturing Has Been Disrupted By Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 5:59am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Ford And Other Automakers' Manufacturing Has Been Disrupted By Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) and Renault Group (OTC: RNLSY) are among global automakers that are going to see an impact on production following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: French automaker Renault and Germany’s Volkswagen plan to halt production while Ford said it would "manage any effects" on its business in real-time, Reuters reported on Friday.

NATO members, including the United States, and allies have rushed to impose sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that could further hit the global supply chain.

Taiwan, the global semiconductor hub, has announced it was joining international economic sanctions against Russia while Japan has said it would limit semiconductor exports to the Vladimir Putin-led country.

See Also: Russia's Troops Move To Take Control Of Kyiv, Major Explosions Heard; Taiwan Announces Sanctions

Where Production Stands: Renault, which is reportedly most exposed to Russia and owns a controlling stake in local automaker AvtoVAZ, would suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in the country due to parts shortages. 

The company said the production halt was linked to reinforced borders between Russia and neighboring countries through which parts are carried by truck. 

Volkswagen plans to halt production for a few days at two German factories following a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

The Dearborn-headquartered Ford runs three assembly plants with its joint venture in Russian Sollers. The automaker said it was "deeply concerned" about the situation and would follow any laws on trade sanctions but did not provide any details on whether the Sollers plants had been hit.

Ford’s U.S. rival General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stopped production operations in Russia seven years ago and ended a joint venture in 2019, as per a CNBC report.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 4% higher at $17.8 a share on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Bets Big On China, Lucid Hit With Recall Woes, Li Auto Surprises With Quarterly Profit, Ford Puts to Rest Spin-off Talks And More
This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin
Ford Motor Whale Trades For February 25
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Ford, GM And Tata Motors Shares Are Falling Today
Why Traders Need To Watch Palladium And Platinum Stocks Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers Russia-Ukraine WarNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com