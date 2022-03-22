BofA Raises Oil Refiner Price Targets, Names 6 Top Stock

U.S. refiners are enjoying a relative advantage that could last longer than the “Golden Age” in the mid-2000s, according to BofA Securities.

The Energy Analyst: Doug Leggate named Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) as the top pick among U.S. refiners, while maintaining a Buy rating and a price target of $135 for the stock. The analyst also issued the following ratings and price targets.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) – Buy rating, with its price target raised from $25 to $27.

(NYSE: DK) - Neutral rating, with its price target raised from $21 to $24

(NYSE: DINO) – Buy rating, with its price target raised from $47 to $50

(NYSE: MPC) – Buy rating, with its price target maintained at $113

(NYSE: PSX) – Buy rating, with its price target maintained at $114

The Energy Thesis: The U.S. refining industry seems to be on the cusp of a new “Golden Age” that is “characterized by a reset in sustainable ‘mid-cycle’ refining margins disproportionately advantaged vs international peers on multiple levels,” Leggate said in the note.

“Specifically we see U.S. refiners overlooked as net beneficiaries of a structurally higher natural gas costs ex US - a critical input to the margin necessary to clear higher international operating costs,” he added.

“On what we believe is a conservative outlook for a sustained natural gas differential based on the long dated forward strip prices and greater go-forward dependence from Europe on LNG to meet incremental demand,” the analyst wrote.