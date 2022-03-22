 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Raises Oil Refiner Price Targets, Names 6 Top Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 11:50am   Comments
Share:
BofA Raises Oil Refiner Price Targets, Names 6 Top Stock

U.S. refiners are enjoying a relative advantage that could last longer than the “Golden Age” in the mid-2000s, according to BofA Securities.

The Energy Analyst: Doug Leggate named Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) as the top pick among U.S. refiners, while maintaining a Buy rating and a price target of $135 for the stock. The analyst also issued the following ratings and price targets.

  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) – Buy rating, with its price target raised from $25 to $27.
  • Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) - Neutral rating, with its price target raised from $21 to $24
  • HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) – Buy rating, with its price target raised from $47 to $50
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) – Buy rating, with its price target maintained at $113
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) – Buy rating, with its price target maintained at $114

Also Read: This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

The Energy Thesis: The U.S. refining industry seems to be on the cusp of a new “Golden Age” that is “characterized by a reset in sustainable ‘mid-cycle’ refining margins disproportionately advantaged vs international peers on multiple levels,” Leggate said in the note.

“Specifically we see U.S. refiners overlooked as net beneficiaries of a structurally higher natural gas costs ex US - a critical input to the margin necessary to clear higher international operating costs,” he added.

“On what we believe is a conservative outlook for a sustained natural gas differential based on the long dated forward strip prices and greater go-forward dependence from Europe on LNG to meet incremental demand,” the analyst wrote.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DK + DINO)

Analyst Ratings For Delek US Hldgs
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022
Delek US Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Doug Leggate OilAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com