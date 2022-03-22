 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 3 Is Nearing The End Of Its Life, Analyst Says — Here's Why

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:24am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may discontinue Its Watch Series 3 in the third quarter of this year, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: The Apple Watch 3 may reach the end of its life in the third quarter since its computing power will not meet the requirements of the new version of the watchOS, Kuo said.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: The Watch Series 3 — launched by Apple in September 2017 — is the oldest device to support watchOS 8. Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 9 later this year.

The Apple Watch is an important product for Apple and is part of the Tim Cook-led company’s wearables, home, and accessories segment that generated sales of $14.7 billion in its previous quarter.

Apple last year unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features an “Always-On Retina” display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

Tech journalist Mark Gurman has predicted that Apple could unveil a new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a “rugged version” targeting the extreme-sports crowd this year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.9% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $165.38, but lost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $165.00.

Photo Courtesy: Apple

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Watch Series 3 Ming-Chi Kuo Tim Cook WatchOSAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

