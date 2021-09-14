Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday.

The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini: The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature sleek flat edges and come in five new colors with an advanced dual-camera system. The two variants offer the following features:

- new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization that offers improvements in low-light photos and videos,

- Photographic Styles

- Cinematic mode for improving video storytelling

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are powered by the A15 Bionic chip and have a brighter Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic Shield front covering, IP68 rating for water resistance and an advanced 5G experience.

These two phones will be the first entry-level models with capacity greater than 128GB and come with capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Preorders will begin Friday and these two smartphones will be made available beginning Sept. 24.

All features are tightly integrated with iOS 15 and with privacy built in, Apple said.

The iPhone 13 mini price starts at $699 while the iPhone 13 pricing starts at $799.

iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max: The iPhone 13 Pro models have an ultrawide camera with autofocus and a large aperture, new 77mm telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom.

The camera comes with macro photography, and Photographic Styles for individual preferences.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhones to ship with up to 1TB of storage.

"The headline is that Apple is introducing a 1 terabyte option for the iPhone 13 Pro which is a potential game changer," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

The iPhone 13 Pro price starts at $999 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099.

All four new iPhone models are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which has a six-core CPU with two high-performance and four efficient cores, plus a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple Watch Series: Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 7, with an "Always-On Retina" display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

It includes tools such an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

All Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available later this year. Apple Watch SE with USB-C charging cable, new Apple Watch bands and Apple Watch Nike bands will be available to order Tuesday from the company's online store, with availability in stores coming soon.

Apple Fitness+ built around Apple Watch is to be made available Sept. 28. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program called Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season. The service will introduce later this fall "Group Workouts" with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once.

New iPad Mini: Apple also introduced the new iPad mini, with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. It promises 80% faster performance than the previous generation.

The new iPad mini will feature a new USB-C port and 5G connectivity. It has new advanced cameras, "Centre Stage," and support for second-gen Apple Pencil.

It is available to order beginning Tuesday and will be in stores beginning Sept. 24.

New iPad: The new iPad comes with 'Center Stage' feature as with the iPad Pro, and True Tone, It is powered by the A13 bionic chip and has a 12-mega pixel camera. Pricing of the new iPad starts at $329 and it will be available beginning next week.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares closed Tuesday's session down 0.96% at $148.12 but were up 0.13% at $148.31 in after-hours trading.

