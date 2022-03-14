 Skip to main content

Uber Adds Surcharge To Help Drivers Bear Rising Gas Prices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:05am   Comments
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBERintroduced a temporary surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Riders taking Uber trips will pay a surcharge of $0.45 to $0.55 per trip. Uber Eats deliveries will include a $0.35 to $0.45 surcharge. 
  • Uber will pay the surge to the drivers who bore the burden of the surging gas prices. The surcharges will vary per trip distance and gas prices in each state. 
  • The surcharge was effective for at least the next 60 days. It will not apply in New York City because drivers already received a 5.3% pay increase on March 1.
  • Uber urged its drivers to use electric vehicles, and drivers can make as much as $4,000 more per year for the switch.
  • The surging gas prices have been a bone of contention between the company and its drivers, CNBC notes. Uber argued that the gas costs were less than 10% of total driver earnings and did not change significantly year on year.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.29% at $30.67 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

