Read How Analysts Reacted To Joann's Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 8:50am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered the price target on Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) to $9 from $10 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares, implying a 26.11% downside.
  • The move comes after the company’s fourth-quarter net sales missed the consensus.
  • Yih noted that excluding excess freight costs from gross margin show two very different outlooks on the earnings power and the margin performance of the business.
  • Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy.
  • Price Action: JOAN shares closed lower by 6.16% at $12.18 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for JOAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2021Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Dec 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform

