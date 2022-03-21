Read How Analysts Reacted To Joann's Q4 Results
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered the price target on Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) to $9 from $10 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares, implying a 26.11% downside.
- The move comes after the company’s fourth-quarter net sales missed the consensus.
- Yih noted that excluding excess freight costs from gross margin show two very different outlooks on the earnings power and the margin performance of the business.
- Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy.
- Price Action: JOAN shares closed lower by 6.16% at $12.18 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for JOAN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
