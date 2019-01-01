JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JOANN
JOANN Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting JOAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.96% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and JOANN maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JOANN, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JOANN was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JOANN (JOAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $6.00. The current price JOANN (JOAN) is trading at is $6.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
