Benchmark Cuts Lightning Emotors Price Target By 36%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
  • Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEVprice target has been lowered to $9 (an upside of 91.7%) from $14 by Benchmark.
  • Analyst Michael Ward reduced the price target to echo new revenue assumptions as chip shortages have extended into 2022.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the Buy rating on the shares as he thinks postponed deliveries will eventually be made up.
  • Also readREV Group Delivers All-Electric, Zero-Emission Ambulance To DocGo.
  • Price Action: ZEV shares are trading lower by 10.6% at $4.73 on the last check Monday.

