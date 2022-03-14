Benchmark Cuts Lightning Emotors Price Target By 36%
- Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) price target has been lowered to $9 (an upside of 91.7%) from $14 by Benchmark.
- Analyst Michael Ward reduced the price target to echo new revenue assumptions as chip shortages have extended into 2022.
- Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the Buy rating on the shares as he thinks postponed deliveries will eventually be made up.
- Price Action: ZEV shares are trading lower by 10.6% at $4.73 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for ZEV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underperform
|Jun 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for ZEV
