REV Group Delivers All-Electric, Zero-Emission Ambulance To DocGo
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 2:54pm   Comments
  • REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVGdelivered an all-electric, zero-emission ambulance to DocGo, a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility.
  • Manufactured at Leader Emergency Vehicles in South El Monte, California, the ambulance has the potential to lower patient transportation costs.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford Transit T350 Type II ambulance chassis was electrified at Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) and built at Leader’s facility.
  • The model is equipped with dual rear wheels, increased interior headroom, and an extended body length to provide more workspace for patient care.
  • Price Action: REVG shares are trading lower by 2.37% at $13.57 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Electric VehicleNews Penny Stocks Small Cap General

