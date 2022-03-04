REV Group Delivers All-Electric, Zero-Emission Ambulance To DocGo
- REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) delivered an all-electric, zero-emission ambulance to DocGo, a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility.
- Manufactured at Leader Emergency Vehicles in South El Monte, California, the ambulance has the potential to lower patient transportation costs.
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford Transit T350 Type II ambulance chassis was electrified at Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) and built at Leader’s facility.
- The model is equipped with dual rear wheels, increased interior headroom, and an extended body length to provide more workspace for patient care.
