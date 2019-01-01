Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lightning eMotors
The latest price target for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) was reported by Benchmark on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting ZEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.87% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) was provided by Benchmark, and Lightning eMotors maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lightning eMotors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lightning eMotors was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lightning eMotors (ZEV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $9.00. The current price Lightning eMotors (ZEV) is trading at is $3.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
