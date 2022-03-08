BMO Capital Downgrades This Automotive Supplier - Read Why
- BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $63, down from $89, implying an 11% upside.
- The analyst stated that he had previously seen a possibility of a timely resolution of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, but recent developments instead point to a protracted war.
- Sklar added that the headwinds he sees for the stock as a result of the conflict included lower industry vehicle production in Western Europe, rising oil and gas prices, commodity headwinds, and a potential supply disruption of neon and palladium.
- Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $56.81 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for MGA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for MGA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General