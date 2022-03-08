 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Downgrades This Automotive Supplier - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:26am   Comments
  • BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $63, down from $89, implying an 11% upside.
  • The analyst stated that he had previously seen a possibility of a timely resolution of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, but recent developments instead point to a protracted war.
  • Sklar added that the headwinds he sees for the stock as a result of the conflict included lower industry vehicle production in Western Europe, rising oil and gas prices, commodity headwinds, and a potential supply disruption of neon and palladium.
  • Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $56.81 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for MGA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
NKECowen & Co.Maintains144.0
