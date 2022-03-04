 Skip to main content

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
  • Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results.
  • BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside.
  • The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings beat was driven by strong comps, which was supported by inflation and a meaningful higher fuel profit.
  • Meanwhile, Bania warns that the increased wage pressure from union negotiations adds risk to expectations for OG&A leverage.
  • RelatedKroger Shares Gain On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust FY22 Outlook
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow increased the price target to $57 from $47 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman raised the company's price target to $60 (3% upside) from $54 and maintained Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Barclays analyst Karen Short increased Kroger's price target to $45 from $38.
  • Also ReadKroger Expands Fulfillment Network To Three New Cities
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $57.88 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
