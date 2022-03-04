Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results
- Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results.
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside.
- The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings beat was driven by strong comps, which was supported by inflation and a meaningful higher fuel profit.
- Meanwhile, Bania warns that the increased wage pressure from union negotiations adds risk to expectations for OG&A leverage.
- Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow increased the price target to $57 from $47 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman raised the company's price target to $60 (3% upside) from $54 and maintained Outperform rating on the stock.
- Barclays analyst Karen Short increased Kroger's price target to $45 from $38.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $57.88 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for KR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Mar 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
