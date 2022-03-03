 Skip to main content

Kroger Shares Gain On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:16am   Comments
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.5% year-on-year, to $33.05 billion, beating the consensus of $32.86 billion.
  • Identical Sales without fuel increased 4%; the two-year stack increased 14.6%. Digital sales two-year stack grew 105%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the consensus of $0.74.
  • The gross margin was 22.2%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, increased 3 basis points Y/Y.
  • The operating income was $965 million versus a loss of $(158) million last year. The operating margin was 2.9%.
  • Operating, general and administrative expenses declined 13% Y/Y to $5.5 billion.
  • Kroger held $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $6.2 billion.
  • The company had a net total debt of $11.7 billion as of January 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: Kroger sees FY22 adjusted EPS $3.75 - $3.85, above the consensus of $3.45. The company expects FY22 identical sales growth without fuel of 2% - 3%.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 11.6% at $55.07 on the last check Thursday.

