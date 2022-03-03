Kroger Shares Gain On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust FY22 Outlook
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.5% year-on-year, to $33.05 billion, beating the consensus of $32.86 billion.
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 4%; the two-year stack increased 14.6%. Digital sales two-year stack grew 105%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the consensus of $0.74.
- The gross margin was 22.2%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, increased 3 basis points Y/Y.
- The operating income was $965 million versus a loss of $(158) million last year. The operating margin was 2.9%.
- Operating, general and administrative expenses declined 13% Y/Y to $5.5 billion.
- Kroger held $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $6.2 billion.
- The company had a net total debt of $11.7 billion as of January 29, 2022.
- Outlook: Kroger sees FY22 adjusted EPS $3.75 - $3.85, above the consensus of $3.45. The company expects FY22 identical sales growth without fuel of 2% - 3%.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 11.6% at $55.07 on the last check Thursday.
